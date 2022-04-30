Keybank National Association OH Has $476,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

