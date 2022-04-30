Northern Trust Corp Sells 130,325 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of NiSource worth $108,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

