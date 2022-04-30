Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $44.30 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

