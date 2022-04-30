Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,146 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.