Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,217,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

