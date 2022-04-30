Northern Trust Corp Has $110.03 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of NRG Energy worth $110,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

