Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Saia were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

Shares of SAIA opened at $205.96 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.