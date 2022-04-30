Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,404 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Five Below worth $111,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.65. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

