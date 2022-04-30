5,290 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Innospec by 15.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Innospec by 225.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

