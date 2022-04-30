Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

LSCC opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

