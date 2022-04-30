Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

