Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,979 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Franklin Resources worth $110,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,899,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.