Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $108,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

