Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,375,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares during the period.

PFFD opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

