Keybank National Association OH Purchases 674 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

