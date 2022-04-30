Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 545.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

