Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Ovintiv worth $113,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

