Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Rollins worth $106,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.