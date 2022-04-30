Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $52.37 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

