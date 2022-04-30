Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,174 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Repligen worth $112,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.02. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.