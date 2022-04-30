Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $61.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

