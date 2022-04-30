Keybank National Association OH Has $442,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

