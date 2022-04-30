Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

