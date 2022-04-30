Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Overweight

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
MXL stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
