Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Overweight

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

MXL stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

