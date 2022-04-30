Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 5,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,889,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
