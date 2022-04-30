Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 5,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,889,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

