Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 4.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.27 and last traded at $146.77. Approximately 3,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 479,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

