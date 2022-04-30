Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.49 and last traded at $163.24. Approximately 3,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 838,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.19%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

