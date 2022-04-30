Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -29.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

