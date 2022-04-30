Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CMCT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

