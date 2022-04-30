Keybank National Association OH Sells 160 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.05.

NXPI opened at $170.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

