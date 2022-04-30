Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

