Keybank National Association OH Acquires 391 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

