Keybank National Association OH Takes $602,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

