Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,647. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.