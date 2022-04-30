Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Endava were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Endava by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.20. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

