Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

