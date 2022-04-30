Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,030 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

