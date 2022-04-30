Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,030 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

