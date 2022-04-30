Keybank National Association OH Takes $569,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $265.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

