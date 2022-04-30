Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,761 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $4,012,092 in the last 90 days.

Shares of AA stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

