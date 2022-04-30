Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,068 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

