Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moderna were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,074. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

MRNA stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

