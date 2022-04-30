iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 513,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

