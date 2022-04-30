Keybank National Association OH Has $545,000 Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westlake were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $135.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

