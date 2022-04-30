Keybank National Association OH Sells 437 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after purchasing an additional 383,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.