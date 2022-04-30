First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Down 3.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.29 and last traded at $61.34. 16,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 34,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

