First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 8,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.