GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

