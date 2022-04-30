PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

