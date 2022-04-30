First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.94. Approximately 90,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 84,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

